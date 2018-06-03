Kundasale Jathika kala Nikethanaya vested in the public by President

June 3, 2018   10:24 am

- PMD

The Jathika kala Nikethanaya (the National Art Centre) in Kundasale was vested in the public by President Maithripala Sirisena.

‎This Center, constructed at a cost of Rs 465 million has capacity to accommodate 100 artistes at a time.

The National Art Centre comprises of an Open Air Theatre and two Rehearsal Halls and this has been established in five acres of land and it is the only national level theatre in Sri Lanka.

The Department of Cultural Affairs has planned to use this Centre to conduct training courses for the young people and artistes.

President Sirisena after unveiling the plaque, made a note in the souvenir book for special guests.

Minister Wijedasa Rajapakse, Central Province Governor P.B. Dissanayake, Chief Minister Sarath Ekanayake, Director General of the Department of Cultural Affairs Mrs. Anusha Gokula and senior artistes were also present on this occasion.

