SLFP Central Committee meeting today

SLFP Central Committee meeting today

June 3, 2018   10:40 am

By Manushi Silva

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Central Committee will meet today (03) to appoint a temporary batch  office bearers.

The meeting will be chaired by the SLFP Chairman, President Maithripala Sirisena.

The Central Committee of the SLFP, which met on May 17 to carry out party reorganization, has decided to appoint a new board of office bearers.

In addition to the Central Committee, the All Island Committee and Executive Committee will also convene today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories