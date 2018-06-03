SLFP Central Committee meeting today

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Central Committee will meet today (03) to appoint a temporary batch office bearers.

The meeting will be chaired by the SLFP Chairman, President Maithripala Sirisena.

The Central Committee of the SLFP, which met on May 17 to carry out party reorganization, has decided to appoint a new board of office bearers.

In addition to the Central Committee, the All Island Committee and Executive Committee will also convene today.