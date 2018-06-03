Prevailing showery condition to continue further

June 3, 2018   10:47 am

- Meteorological Department

Prevailing showery condition in South-western part and cloudy condition can be expected to continue further, the Meteorological Department announced.

Showers or Thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces.

Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in Sabaragamuwa province.

Showers or thundershower may occur at a few places in Ampara and Badulla districts after 2.00p.m.

Light showers may occur at few places in Anuradhapura district.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50kmph can be expected over Southern province and Monaragala, Matale and Polonnaruwa districts.

 

