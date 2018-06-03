Navy cleans up Galle Face Green

A team of naval personnel under the directives of the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenna undertook a clean-up effort at the Galle Face promenade today (02).

The initiative was carried out with the participation of 50 naval personnel belonging to the establishments of SLNS Rangalla, Parakrama and Kelani won high praise from the public.

The collected heaps of polythene and plastic were directed to the Navy’s polythene and plastic recycling centre located at the Crow Island, Mattakkuliya where fancy items, flower pots, fence posts, and interlocks for gardens are being produced.