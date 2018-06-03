UPDATE : SLFP appoints temporary office bearers

A temporary batch of office bearers were appointed at the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Central Committee meeting which was held today (03).

Accordingly, the temporarily appointed SLFP office bearers are as follows;

SLFP General Secretary - Professor Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa

SLFP National Organizer - Irrigation and Water Resources & Disaster Management Minister Duminda Dissanayake

SLFP Treasurer - Parlimentarian S. B. Dissanayake

SLFP Senior Deputy Chairmen - Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, Parliamentarian Susil Premajayantha, WDJ Seneviratne, Anura Pridarshana Yapa

The meeting was chaired by the SLFP Chairman, President Maithripala Sirisena.

The Central Committee of the SLFP, which met on May 17 to carry out party reorganization, has decided to appoint a new board of office bearers.

In addition to the Central Committee, the All Island Committee and Executive Committee will also convene today.