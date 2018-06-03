JO members did not obtain money from Arjun Aloysius - Bandula

June 3, 2018   05:17 pm

By Manushi Silva

Joint Opposition parliamentarian Bandula Gunawardana says that he and his fellow JO parliamentarians have not obtained money from Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Owner Arjun Aloysius.

Gunawardana made this statement while addressing a media briefing held in Colombo today (03).

He further said that those who are involved in the Central Bank fraud including Arjun Aloysius, are the forces behind Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.

“It is high time to voice our objection against the Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement” he said.

