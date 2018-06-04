Wind conditions to increase over the coming few days

-

The existing windy condition is expected to strengthen over the country and in the sea areas around the island in next few days, from 06th June.

Prevailing showers and cloudy conditions in South-western part will continue further, according to the Meteorological Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and a few places in Ampara and Badulla districts after 2.00p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of above 75 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Light showers may occur at few places in Anuradhapura district.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected over Southern province and Monaragala, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts.



Sea Areas:



Showers or Thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or Thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas.

Winds will be Westerly or South-Westerly in direction in the sea areas and the wind speed will be around 35-45 kmph.

Sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.