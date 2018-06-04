The 20A will send the country to an abyss Wimal Weerawansa

June 4, 2018   10:22 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The country will go to an abyss through the proposed 20th amendment to the constitution, says MP Wimal Weerawansa.

He says that the 20th amendment cannot be presented to the parliament as a private member’s bill.

According to him, the 20th amendment’s aim is not to abolish the Executive Presidency, but to abolish the Presidential Election. For that the government should be unstable and the executive should be weak, he further stated.

Attending a conference in Chilaw, MP Weerawansa made these statements.

