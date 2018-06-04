Postal services to continue without disruptions despite the strike

The Post Masters affirm that, despite the strike, the postal services will continue without any hindrance to the public with the cooperation of the postal service employees who have reported to the work.

The Joint Trade Unions of Postal Service Workers had issued a statement that all Postal service employees will go on strike with effect from today (04).

According to the General Secretary H.K.Kariyawasam, there are several issues in the recruitment procedure of the employees.

Posters and cut-outs related to the trade union action had been displayed at the post offices today.

However, the Post Masters emphasized that the distribution of letter will be carried out by the employees who have reported to work.