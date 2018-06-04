-

Attorney General (AG) informs Supreme Court that at a glance, there is a prima facie case of contempt in Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake’s statement.

The Supreme Court has decided to summon the case against Deputy Minister, on the 18th of June, for further inquiries.

The petitioners were summoned today (04), before a bench comprising of Justices Eva Wanasundara and L.T.B. Dehideniya.

The Additional Solicitor General Priyantha Nawana who appeared on behalf of the AG informed the Court that the AG inspected the video clip that included the statement from Ramanayake and that the said statement, at a glance, is in Contempt of Court.

He has further stated that the next step should be to present a charge sheet to the Deputy Minister regarding the matter.

President’s Counsel Sumanthiran on behalf of the Ranjan Ramanayake stated that he will produce to the court, a written explanation as to why this charge cannot be continued.

Accordingly, the measures related to the complaints will be considered on the 18th June said the Supreme Court.

The petitions were filed by Sinhala Ravaya and retired Air Force Officer Sunil Perera alleging that the Deputy Minister vehemently insulted the reputation of the judiciary and lawyers at a press conference held on August 21 2017.

The petitions highlighted the fact that such defamatory statements will shatter public confidence and provide a warped image of the judiciary to the people of Sri Lanka.