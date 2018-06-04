New SLFP General Secretary talks about the decision of separating from govt.

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is currently facing a crisis and it has been this way since the history of SLFP says the newly appointed temporary General Secretary of SLFP, Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa.

He stated this assuming the duties of his new post, today (04).

He further says that he will work towards overcoming the current crisis of SLFP and use a bottom-up approach to build the party under the leadership of the President.

He was also inquired about the prevailing opinion that the SLFP should separate from the government.

Responding to the inquiries, he stated that it is his duty to create a SLFP government through a common consensus in the party.

Commenting on the 2020 Presidential Candidate, he said that this was not the time to answer that.