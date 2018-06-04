Gammanpila swears that he did not receive money from PTL

MP Udaya Gammanpila has sworn through an affidavit that he has never received any financial gratuities from Arjun Aloysius.

He said this at a press conference held today (04), by Pivithuru Hela Urumaya, in Colombo.

In the said affidavit, he has sworn that he has not received money from the Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL), any company under PTL, its owner Arjun Aloysius, CEO Kasun Palisena or any of its employees.

He points out that if he has lied under an affidavit he can be sentenced up 2 years in prison.

He will present the said affidavit to the Speaker tomorrow (05) at the Parliament, he further stated.

According to him, until the 118 names of who received money from PTL are revealed, the best way to protect his name is to produce an affidavit as this.