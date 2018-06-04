Commission on SriLankan, Mihin and SriLankan Catering commences recording evidence

The Presidential Commission appointed to investigate financial irregularities which are said to have taken place at SriLankan Airlines, SriLankan Catering (Pvt.) Limited and Mihin Lanka Airlines, commenced recording of evidence today (04).

The company Registrar and an official were summoned before the commission to record statements this morning, Commission’s Secretary, Ariyadasa Coorey said.

The Commission has received public complaints with regard to the financial irregularities alleged to have taken place in SriLankan Catering (Pvt.) Limited and Mihin Lanka Airlines.

A special five-member Presidential Commission was appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena on Feburary 14, to inquire into allegations of fraud that taken place in SriLankan Airlines, SriLankan Catering (Pvt.) Limited and the Mihin Lanka Airlines from January 1, 2006 to January 31, 2018.

Retired Supreme Court Judge Anil Gunarathne, was appointed as the President of the Commission.

Meanwhile, Appeal Court Judge Gamini Rohan Amarasekara, retired High Court Judge Piyasena Ranasinghe, former Deputy Auditor General Mallawaarachchige Don Anthony Harold and Director General of the Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standards Monitoring Board Wasantha Jayaseeli Kapugama were appointed as members of the commission.