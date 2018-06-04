President should decide to make Mahinda Rajapaksa the PM Vasudeva

June 4, 2018   03:13 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The President should take a decision to make the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa the Prime Minister, says MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara.

He said this attending a Socialist Alliance press conference today (04).

He also stated that there is a conflict within the UNP and that they should work towards heightening the conflict.

Just as they have damaged the two-thirds power of the parliament, they should also work to damage the majority power of the government, he further said.

According to him, it is shameful to be questioned whether they are a MP received money of not.

They did not earn from politics, instead, used their property and skills to for the people’s movement, he stated. 

