Close associate of Makandure Madush arrested

The officers of the Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) arrested Niroshan Palliyaguru who is alleged to be a close associate of underworld kingpin Makandure Madush.

He was arrested along with wife of Dewundara Chamil while they were travelling by a car in Fort, following intelligence received from STF sources.

The suspect has in his possession 2.9 grams of heroin at the time of his arrest.

The police also seized 7 grams of heroin inside his residence at Mount Lavia upon information received during interrogation.

Meanwhile 20 bank cards, details of properties worth Rs.4 million, bank passbooks said to belong to Dewundara Chamil have also been recovered.

Investigations revealed that Niroshan Palliyaguru, had been involved in drug smuggling and financial activities of Makandure Madush.

He has also served as a security officer at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and had immensely assisted Makandure Madush to leave the country.

The suspects were ordered to be kept under detention for seven days when they were produced Fort Magistrate.

Further investigations are carried out by OCPD.