The world environment day which bears the security of human kind and animals and pronounces the importance of environment falls on 5th of June and the commemoration of world environment day will be held under the patronage of the President Maithripala Sirisena at Kegalle today(4).

“Let’s avoid the environmental pollution caused by plastic waste” is Sri Lanka’s National theme for World Environmental Day for this year while a week from 30th of May to 5th of June was named as the National Environment Week and a variety of programs were held accordingly.

President Maithripala Sirisena will be symbolizing the opening of the National ceremony of World Environmental Day by planting a sapling while providing facilities to the management waste disposal of the area, presenting the basic bio environmental data report of kegalla district environment profiles, and presenting awards to the winners of the environment day competitions and other programs will be held.

Meanwhile it is also scheduled to hold environmental conservative programs simultaneously to the world environmental day in kegalla district as well as island wide, planned under the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment and affiliated institutes.

The commemoration of World Environment Day started accepting a proposal presented in the conference in United Nations held in Sweden in 1972. The prime motive behind announcing the World Environment Day is to make aware of the environmental pollution, to pay more attention to the environment, to conduct activities towards a protective environment and preventing environmental pollution.

Today, the world is threatened by huge natural disasters such as floods, landslips, and eruption of volcanoes. The environmental specialists have showed that a huge threat is marked by the uprising of global temperature to the world in the future.

The day to day human activities are threatened by keeping a polluted environment system without making the outer environment safe and also due to air pollution and water pollution. As well as according to environmentalists those are the human activities that cause disasters which brings drastic impacts to the environment.