Talawakelle-Lindula UC chairman and 3 others remanded

June 4, 2018   05:41 pm

Four suspects including the Chairman of the Talawakelle-Lindula Urban Council who were arrested yesterday in connection with the kidnapping of a child, have been remanded until June 11. 

The suspects were ordered remanded after being produced at the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate’s Court today (04).

Police had received a complaint yesterday (03), regarding a 5 year old girl living in the Portmore Estate area being kidnapped and sold for money on the 4th June 2017.

Accordingly, the 04 suspects including the local politicians were arrested based on the investigations conducted by the Police.

 

