Talawakelle-Lindula UC chairman arrested for kidnapping a child remanded till June 11

The Chairman of the Talawakelle-Lindula Urban Council and three others who were arrested in connection with the abduction of a five-year child were remanded till June 11, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

The order was given by the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate when they were presented before Nuwara Eliya Magistrate’s Court today (04).

The four suspects were arrested today over chargers of kidnapping a five-year-old girl to be sold in 2017.

The Nuwara Eliya police has received a complaint yesterday (03), regarding a five-year-old girl living in the Portmore Estate area being kidnapped and sold for money on 2017 June 04.

Accordingly, the suspects have been arrested based on the investigations conducted by the Police.

Further investigations are conducted by the Nuwara Eliya Police.