President calls on the people to fulfill their respective duties towards environmental conservation

- Government Information Dept.

President Maithripala Sirisena called on the people of the historic town of Kegalle to fulfill their respective duties towards the environmental conservation with a continuous programme, not limiting to that responsibility to a one day.

The President further said that it is not a duty of one party, but all the citizens, including the politicians, public servants and school children must be united in this regard.

He made these remarks addressing a ceremony held in Kegalle to commemorate the World Environment Day, today (04).

The President said that today’s environment degradation would become a problem for lives of future generation and many countries in the world who that achieved rapid development have faced a similar tragedy. Hence, we must immediately take steps to protect our environment, he said.

He pointed out that a special gazette has been issued to curtail use of polythene and plastic as that was a duty needed to be fulfilled today for the sake of tomorrow. Manuy people tried to stop that and it was an unfortunate situation, he recalled.

President Sirisena emphasized the adverse affects caused to the environment by limitless excavation of sand and stone for construction works and said the use of alternative raw materials is a timely need.

He also pointed out that corrupted businessmen harm the environment by illegal activities and they have also cased several deaths in recent years.

The environment day activities were organized to mark the World Environment Day.

“Let’s avoid the environmental pollution caused by plastic waste “is the theme for this year’s World Environment Day.

The national ceremony of the commemoration of the World Environment Day started by the President by planting a sapling.

Launching the booklet on Environment profile of Kegalla district and launching the survey report regarding basic bio environment data conducted in the main ports of Colombo, Galle and Trincomalee districts also took place.

The sand mountain area ranging from 106 hectares of Pottuvil Panama and the mangroves of Shastrawela forest of Ampara district were declared as a conservation forest and announcing the catchment area of Pansalthanna of Ukuwela Divisional Secretariat of Matale district as an environmentally protected area.

The President distributed fruit saplings to school children, presented awards to winners of environment theme competitions held for school children and make presentations for garbage management in the area.

The Mahasanghe, representatives of other religions, Ministers Ranjith Suiyambalapitiya, Kabir Hashim, Rauff Hakeem, State Ministers Weerakumara Dissanayake and Sriyani Wijewickrema, Deputy Minister Dushmantha Mithrapala, Governor Niluka Ekanayake, Thusitha Wijemanne M P, other politicians, officials school principals and shool children were present on this occasion.

Later, President Sirisena made an inspection visit to the housing scheme constructed for landslide victims with a grant from China at Ruwandeniya Gramasevaka Division in Aranayake.

He also indulged in a friendly discussion with the householders, where they expressed gratefulness to the President for finding them alternate housing quickly.

Pradesheeya Secretary of Aranayake, Z A N Faizal presented a token of appreciation to the President.

Ministers Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Duminda Dissanayake, Kabir Hashim, Attorney-at-Law Lalith Dissanayake and Chinese Ambassador Weng Shuan Uan and other officials were present on this occasion.