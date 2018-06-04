Kilinochchi troops stand behind grieving two Tamil woman soldiers

- SL Army Media

Woman soldiers of the 6 (Volunteer) Sri Lanka Army Women’s Corps (SLAWC) and 57 Division troops of the Security Force Headquarters - Kilinochchi (SFHQ-KLN) extended their generous assistance for conduct of funeral rites of the father of Kilinochchi-based two Tamil woman soldiers who died of Dengue in Ulluenpum, Thammbirasapuram in Darmapuram, Kilinochchi on Friday (1).

Grief-stricken woman soldiers, K Kaushalya and K Nishanthani, both sisters who had joined the Army in 2013 were shocked at the death of their beloved father, K Kovindarasa after affected by Dengue while he was receiving treatment at Kilinochchi General Hospital.

Those two woman soldiers, well-known among workmates as skillful dancers in the ‘Sathranga Dancing Troupe’ of the SFHQ-KLN, saddened with their 48 year old father’s unexpected demise reached their Commanding Officers and sought their assistance for funeral arrangements.

Accordingly, 6 Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment (SLSR), 6 (V) SLAWC and 14 (V) Sri Lanka National Guard (SLNG) troops of the 57 Division on the directions of respective Commanding Officers, Brigade Commanders of the 572 and 573 Brigades and the 57 Division, General Officer Commanding (GOC), swiftly took steps to put up temporary shelters, provided cooked meals, and facilitated all other needs of the family within a short time in consultation with the deceased’s family members, including both daughters serving.

Their uncle’s wife is also serving the Army in Kilinochchi area and was present at the time the remains were brought home.

In addition, troops also assisted the preparation of the pyre for his cremation in accordance with Hindu traditions. A few Officers and Other Rankers were also present there to help funeral proceedings.