Oil refinery in Vavuniya caught on fire

A factory in Vairavapuliyankulam, Vavuniya has been completely destroyed after catching on fire last night (04).

According to the Vavuniya police, all the equipment in the oil refinery, which had caught on fire, has been destroyed.

The police suspect that the cause of fire to be an electrical leak and the fire had spread fast due to the oil in the factory.

Several hundred-thousands worth equipment have been damaged from the fire and the total value of the damages has not been estimated yet, say the police.

The fire was extinguished by the immense effort of the Vavuniya Municipal Council fire brigade, Vavuniya Police and the residents in the area.

Vavuniya police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.