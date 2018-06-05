Postal workers strike end tonight; Water Board & Railway Technical staff continue their demands

If the government doesn’t take immediate action to provide solutions for their issues, they will take stricter trade union action in the future, say postal trade unions.

Union of Post and Telecommunication Officers Sri Lanka engaged in a token strike from midnight on 3rd June.

Union General Secretary H. K. Kariyawasam says that although the strike will end at midnight today (05), if the response for their demands are not satisfactory, they will engage in a strike again.

Postal services weren’t deeply affected despite the strike, according to the Post-master General Rohana Abeyratne.

He points out that only minor interruption had occurred due to the strike.

Meanwhile, water supply of several areas have been disrupted due to the trade union action engaged by the Water Board employees, says Upali Ratnayake, Convener of Water Supply Trade Union Joint Alliance.

He points out that they will continue the strike which had been going on since 23rd May.

The Railway Technical Services Trade Union Committee says if solution for their demands are not provided in written, they will once again engage in strike action.

Co-Secretary of the Committee, Kamal Peiris, should they not receive solutions within the day, the Executive Council of the Committee will convene and take a decision regarding their future action.