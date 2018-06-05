I can afford to give money to PTL if needed  Kabir Hashim

June 5, 2018   10:37 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

UNP Chairman Minister Kabir Hashim says that he is able to give money to even Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) if needed.

Responding to the recent allegations that he had obtained funds from PTL, the minister points out that, he has never received money from others for election campaigns.

Meanwhile, MP Dilum Amunugama says that the Speaker should reveal the MPs who obtained money from PTL.

Any MP who represents the Tamil Progressive Alliance has not received money from Arjun Aloysius, says Minister Palany Thigambaram.

