Person arrested with over 4 kg Kerala Cannabis

Chavakachcheri Police have arrested a person for the possession of Kerala Cannabis yesterday (04), at the Kaithady area in Jaffna.

Based on a tip-off received by the police, the man was arrested while trying to transport over 4kg Cannabis from Jaffna to Puttalam.

The arrested 28 year old resident of Puttalam, had planned to buy cannabis from a smuggler in Jaffna and distribute it around the Puttalam area.

The suspect will be presented at the Chavakachcheri Magistrate’s Court and the Chavakachcheri Police is conducting further investigations.