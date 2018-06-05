Unreleased sections of Bond Commission report handed over to Speaker

The sections C 350 to C 360 of the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Central Bank bond scam, which had not been released previously, have been handed over to the Speaker of Parliament.

Officials of the Presidential Secretariat handed over these documents to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya at the Parliament this morning (5), the Speaker’s Media Unit said.

While the President had made the report public on January 1, 2018, a significant proportion of it was not released.

It is said that Section C 350 - ‘Forensic Report on Communication Information Analysis’ - contains detailed phone records collected by the CID of conversations between individuals connected to Perpetual Treasuries Limited including its owner Arjun Aloysius and politicians, journalists, religious leaders and civil society members.

Various groups including the Campaign for Free and fair Elections (CaFFE) had requested the Speaker and Secretary to the President to release these sections of the report.

List of marked of documents (C 350 – C 360)