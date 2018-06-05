Amaraweera requests to relocate the ministry back to its previous location

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera has requested for the ‘Govijana Mandiraya’ in Battaramulla as the Ministry of Agriculture.

Reportedly, the Ministry of Agriculture pays a monthly rent of Rs 20 million for the building currently utilized by the Ministry.

Considering this an unnecessary waste, the minister has decided to move the ministry back to its original location of ‘Govijana Mandiraya’.

He had made a request to the Speaker on getting back the ‘Govijana Mandiraya’ building for the ministry, as it had been taken over by the government for another purpose.

The Minister has decided to inform the Cabinet regarding the decision.

However, it is reported that the current location of the Ministry in Rajagiriya has already been paid the rent for another 5 years’ time.

In addition to the monthly rental, an amount of Rs 63 million has been paid as a security deposit and that money will not be refunded should they withdraw from the agreement before the 5 years are over.

Allegedly, the agreement signed regarding the renting of the building is also illegitimate.

The Minster had instructed the Secretary to the Ministry to study the situation and take necessary action.