One arrested with foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 1.4 million at BIA

One arrested with foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 1.4 million at BIA

June 5, 2018   12:11 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Customs Officials have apprehended a 46 year old at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle in foreign cigarettes from Dubai.

Customs has found 120 cartoons and 398 packets of foreign cigarettes on the suspect.

A total of 29,960 cigarettes worth over Rs 1.4 million have been seized by the customs officials.

The Customs attached to the BIA is conducting further investigations regarding this.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories