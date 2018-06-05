One arrested with foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 1.4 million at BIA

Customs Officials have apprehended a 46 year old at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle in foreign cigarettes from Dubai.

Customs has found 120 cartoons and 398 packets of foreign cigarettes on the suspect.

A total of 29,960 cigarettes worth over Rs 1.4 million have been seized by the customs officials.

The Customs attached to the BIA is conducting further investigations regarding this.