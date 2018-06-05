Presidents former Chief of Staff & former STC Chairman further remanded
File Photo.

June 5, 2018   12:13 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

President’s former Chief of Staff I. H. K. Mahanama and former State Timber Corporation (STC) Chairman P. Dissanayaka, who were arrested on bribery charges, were further remanded until June 19 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The two suspects were arrested on May 3 while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 million from an Indian investor.    

Mahanama, the former secretary of the lands ministry, had asked for a bribe of Rs 540 million from the investor interested in acquiring a state-owned sugar factory.

The two were arrested at a car park of a luxury hotel in the capital Colombo while they were accepting the bribe.

