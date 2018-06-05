A new Deputy Speaker will be appointed today

According to the Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Neil Iddawela, a person will be appointed to the vacant Deputy Speaker post, at the parliament, today (05).

Recently, MP Thilanga Sumathipala resigned from his post of Deputy Speaker, voting in the favor of the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

Iddawela states that the resignation will be declared at the parliament today, and accordingly, if several names are nominated, a vote will be taken to appoint another person to fill the vacant post.

However, a Party Leaders’ meeting has been called on by the Speaker and it will be held at the Parliamentary premises at 12 pm today, says MP Dinesh Gunewardena.

He further stated that the Joint Opposition has planned to nominate MP Sudarshini Fernandopulle as the Deputy Speaker and the decision will be deliberated at the Joint Opposition meeting that was scheduled at 11 am today.

Meanwhile, UNP has decided to nominate MP J. M. Ananda Kumarasiri for the vacant post and MP Nalin Bandara says that it was unanimously agreed with at the meeting of the UNP group of MPs, held yesterday (04).

Reportedly, SLFP will also be nominating a name for the post of Deputy Speaker.