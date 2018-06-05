Power outages in several areas of Colombo

Several areas in Colombo have experienced a power shortage due to a technical fault in the line running from Kollonawa Grid Substation to Kollupitiya Primary Substaion.

Ministry of Power and Energy Spokesman Sulakshana Jayawardena said they are working towards restoring the power in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the third generator at the Norochcholai power plant which had been under repairs, would be reconnected for power supply, from tomorrow (06), he further stated.