Mangala Samaraweera appointed UNP Vice Chairman

Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the United National Party (UNP).

He has been appointed to the position with effect from April 26, 2018.

In terms of Article 7.1(1) of the Party Constitution, he will also function as a member of the UNP Working Committee.

In a twitter post, Samaraweera confirmed that he has received a letter of appointment as a Vice Chairman of the UNP by party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

“30 years ago when I was first appointed as the SLFP organiser for Matara district, I didn’t even, in my wildest dreams thought that I would get such a position in the grand old party,” he posted on twitter along with an image of the letter.