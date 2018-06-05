TNL transmission center shut down following court order

-

A repeater transmission center belonging to the TNL media network in Polgahawela has reportedly been shut down and the broadcast equipment taken into police custody based on a court order.

This has disrupted the channel’s broadcasting services in Sabaragamuwa, North Western and Western provinces, according to TNL.

When inquired by Ada Derana regarding this, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) had registered a complaint yesterday for allegedly maintaining an unauthorized transmission tower.

Based on that complaint, police presented the relevant information to the Polgahawela Magistrate’s Court today (5).

The court ordered the police to carry out investigations and also instructed to take the broadcast equipment at the center into police custody.

He further said that currently Polgahawela Police is conducting further investigations with the assistance of the TRC.