The Appeal Court has set 4th of September for the hearing of Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) President Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya’s Contempt of Court case.

The petition was taken up before a panel of judges comprising of the President of the Court of Appeal Preethi Padman Surasena and Justice Arjuna Obeysekera.

The case was filed by civil society activists Prof. Sarath Wijesuriya and Gamini Viyangoda accusing the Dr. Padeniya of contempt of court for criticizing the verdict of the Court of Appeal regarding the SAITM issue, during a speech made at a public meeting held in Colombo in April.

The attorneys representing the plaintiff requested for a date of hearing for the case, when the petition was taken up today (05).

Accordingly, the Appeal Court set the date of hearing as 4th of September.