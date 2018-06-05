Woman given death penalty for a murder committed in 1995

Woman given death penalty for a murder committed in 1995

June 5, 2018   04:24 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A woman, who had been found guilty of a murder committed in 1995 and been avoiding arrest, was sentenced to death by the order of the Colombo High Court Judge A.A.R. Heiyanthuduwa, today (05).

The convicted woman is a resident of Kirulapone named Muththusami Saraswathie.

The Attorney General had filed charges against her for stabbing a person named Amarasinghe to death on 16th May 1995.

After a lengthy trial, the Colombo High Court decided, in the year 2013, to convict the accused.

The accused woman, who came to Sri Lanka after hiding abroad, was arrested by the police and produced before the Magistrate.

Accordingly, the Colombo High Court ruled that the death penalty will be imposed on the accused, in accordance with the ruling in 2013.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories