UNP MP J.M. Ananda Kumarasiri has been elected as the new Deputy Speaker of Parliament following a secret ballot held today (5).

The Monaragala District MP received 97 votes in the ballot while Sudarshini Fernandopulle received 53 votes. One vote was rejected.

The names of Ananda Kumarasiri from the UNP and Sudarshini Fernandopulle from the UPFA were nominated to the position, which was vacant following the resignation of Thilanga Sumathipala.

Sumathipala’s resignation was officially announced at the Parliament today and as several names were nominated for the position, a secret ballot was held to elect the new Deputy Speaker.

The Joint Opposition had nominated the name of Fernandopulle, who would have been the first female Deputy Speaker if elected.

The UNP Parliamentary Group at a meeting held yesterday unanimously agreed to nominate Kumarasiri to the position.