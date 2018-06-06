Sri Lankan arrested with foreign currency worth over Rs 47 million
June 5, 2018   11:29 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A Sri Lankan national enroute to Singapore has been arrested with various foreign currency notes worth over Rs 47.3 million at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The 28-year-old male passenger, a resident from Negombo, was arrested by Sri Lanka Customs officers with foreign currency including US dollars, Euros, Japanese Yen, Norwegian Krones, Saudi Riyals, Omani rial, Swiss francs, Danish Krones and Hong Kong dollars. 

He was preparing to board a flight to Singapore at 3.05pm today (5) when he was apprehended at the Departure Lounge of the airport based on information from Aviation Security staff, the customs spokesman said.

He had attempted to smuggle out the large amount of foreign currency notes which had been concealed in false bottoms of three traveling bags and inside folios of a stationary file.

The total amount of foreign currency is equal to Sri Lankan rupees 47,389,404.63. 

Further investigations are being carried out by Sri Lanka Customs.

Iranian held with currency

Meanwhile in a separate detection, customs officers at the departure area of BIA have also detained a 50-year-old Iranian passenger attempting to smuggle Rs 350,000, US$ 8,000 and Malaysian ringgit 2,000  out of the country. 

He was preparing to leave for Dubai at 6.40pm today with the undeclared currency, the spokesman said. 

