Police arrest main accomplice of drug lord Keselwatte Dinuka

A main accomplice of the underworld kingpin ‘Keselwatte Dinuka’ has been arrested by police at Gunasinghepura, Keselwatta.

Police have identified the suspect as 33-year-old Nanayakkara Weragoda Vidanage Asanka Sanjeewa.

He was arrested with 10 grams of heroin in his possession in an operation carried out by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

He is believed to be a main accomplice of Keselwatte Dinuka and handles the latter’s drug network within the country.

Keselwatte Dinuka, who is understood to be hiding in Dubai, mainly controls the underworld gang and drug trafficking activities through his criminal accomplices in Sri Lanka.

In March police arrested three relatives of Keselwatte Dinuka in connection with criminal activities.