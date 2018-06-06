State Minister Palitha Range Bandara’s son has been hospitalized due to a motor accident in the Kottapitiya junction, on the Chilaw-Puttalam road.

The accident had occurred at around 12.50 am today (06) and the minister’s 25 year old son, Yashoda Range Bandara had been admitted to the Chilaw Hospital afterwards.

A double cab, belonging to the Ministery of irrigation, had veered in to a house from a by-road near the Kottapitiya junction, after losing control of its speed.

The accident had damaged both the cab and the house.

Arachchikattuwa Police is conducting further investigations.