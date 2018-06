Law Enforcement Unit of the Matara Police has arrested 2 persons, at Kekanadura in Matara, for the possession of Elephant Pearls aka ‘Gajamuthu’.

The police had seized 2 Elephant Pearls which were with the suspects.

The 34 year old and 39 year old suspects from Kekanadura area will be produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (06), according to the Police.