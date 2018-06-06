Two children injured after kitchen wall collapses in Lindula

Two school children have been hospitalized with injuries after a wall of a temporary kitchen built at estate house in Matukele, Lindula collapsed due to heavy rainfall still being experienced in the western slopes of the central mountain region.

Lindula Police said that the two children have been admitted to the Nuwara Eliya Base Hospital.

They were reportedly having meals inside the kitchen after returning home from school when the side wall had suddenly collapsed on them at around 5.00pm yesterday (5).

Neighbors had rushed to the rescue of the children who were trapped under the rubble of the wall and they were immediately admitted to the Lindula Hospital. Later the two children were transferred to the Nuwara Eliya Hospital for further treatment.