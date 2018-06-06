Four year old dies after confusing Paracetamol with peppermint

June 6, 2018   12:33 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A four year old has died this morning (06), after ingesting a large amount of Paracetamol, thinking it was peppermint, stated the Maskeliya Police.

The deceased is a 4 year old boy named Sri Manoharan Mervyn living in the Monticarm Estate in Maskeliya.

The incident had occurred at around 10 pm last night (05).

The father had told the child to eat the peppermints he bought from the shop; however, the kid had confused them with some Paracetamol pills which were also in the same parcel.

The parents have admitted the child to the Maskeliya Hospital after discovering that he had eaten the pills instead of the peppermint.
  
He had been, then, transferred to the Teaching Hospital in Kandy for further treatment, where he subsequently died.

The body of the child is currently kept at the Kandy Hospital and the post mortem will be conducted today (06).

Maskeliya Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

