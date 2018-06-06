Husband, wife dead after murder-suicide in Pamunugama

Police said that a man has murdered his wife by stabbing her with a sharp object and then took his own life inside their house in Pubudugama, Pamunugama.

Police suspect that an argument between the couple had escalated out of control leading to the murder-suicide.

The 46-year-old woman was found dead with stab wounds while her 47-year-old husband had committed suicide by hanging himself.

Pamunugama Police is conducting further investigations.