Thurstan College alumni and parents protest requesting for a permanent Principal

June 6, 2018   01:58 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The alumni and parents of Thurstan College, requesting for a permanent Principal, staged a protest in front of the school, this morning (06).

They accused that the authorities are not working on getting a permanent Principal for the school, due to political interventions.

Despite several attempts, Ada Derana failed to contact the Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam to inquire on this matter.

