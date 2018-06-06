Thurstan College alumni and parents protest requesting for a permanent Principal
June 6, 2018 01:58 pm
The alumni and parents of Thurstan College, requesting for a permanent Principal, staged a protest in front of the school, this morning (06).
They accused that the authorities are not working on getting a permanent Principal for the school, due to political interventions.
Despite several attempts, Ada Derana failed to contact the Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam to inquire on this matter.