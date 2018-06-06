Majority of imported canned fish confirmed to be infected with parasites

The Health Ministry stated that 149 out 184 samples taken from containers with imported canned fish are infected with parasites.

Accordingly, all the containers with the canned fish will be re-exported to their countries of origin, said the Minister.

Based on the information received that the imported canned fish have been infected with a parasite, the Health Ministry had taken measures to inspect all canned fish that were imported after April 11th.

Currently, 60 containers have been examined and forwarded for laboratory tests, said the Ministry.

In this situation, a sample would be examined from every container, to prevent sub-standard canned fish from entering the country, mentioned the Ministry.

Canned fish available in the market at the present will also be subjected to inspection, and if sub-standard canned fish are caught being sold, legal action would be taken against them, states the Ministry.