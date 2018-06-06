Windy condition expected to strengthen over island and sea areas

-

Due to active south-west monsoon, windy conditions are expected to strengthen over the island and in the sea areas around the island in next few days from today (June 6), the Department of Meteorology said.

Therefore, strong gusty winds up to 60-70 kmph can be expected in Jaffna, Mannar, Mullaitivu, Vauniya, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Badulla, Monaragala, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Rathnapura and Kegalle districts from 6th June, 2018.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50kmph can be expected elsewhere, particularly in south-western parts of the island, the department said issuing an advisory valid until June 10.

It also said that windy condition is expected to strengthen in the sea areas around the island in next few days from today, due to the active south-west monsoon.

Therefore sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil can be rough or very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times.

Other sea areas can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times, it said.