Chinese woman held with over Rs 1.2 million at BIA

A Chinese woman has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle over 1.2 million Sri Lankan rupees out of the country.

The 35-year-old suspect, who had identified herself as a Group Leader in Sri Lanka, was apprehended at No 12 departure gate of the airport while preparing to board a flight to Beijing at 1.30pm today (6).

Customs officers found a total of 255 currency notes of the Rs 5,000 denomination (Rs 1,275,000) concealed in one of her baggage.