No alternative but for UNP-SLFP to work together  Rajitha

Co-cabinet spokesman Dr Rajitha Senaratne says that the government’s 100-day programme was designed by a group including civil society members, lecturers and that even he contributed to formulating it.

Responding to questions from reporters at the weekly Cabinet press briefing today (6), he said that there is no alternative apart from the United National Party (UNP) and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) going ahead together.

He stated that there programme can only be implemented if they are in power and that if not the only thing they will be able to do is decorate stages and criticize rivals.

Senaratne said that the incumbent government will continue to work together until 2020.