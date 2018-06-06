No alternative but for UNP-SLFP to work together  Rajitha

No alternative but for UNP-SLFP to work together  Rajitha

June 6, 2018   11:32 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Co-cabinet spokesman Dr Rajitha Senaratne says that the government’s 100-day programme was designed by a group including civil society members, lecturers and that even he contributed to formulating it. 

Responding to questions from reporters at the weekly Cabinet press briefing today (6), he said that there is no alternative apart from the United National Party (UNP) and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) going ahead together. 

He stated that there programme can only be implemented if they are in power and that if not the only thing they will be able to do is decorate stages and criticize rivals. 

Senaratne said that the incumbent government will continue to work together until 2020. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories