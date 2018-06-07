Mohamed Ismail appointed National List MP by ACMC

Dr S.M. Mohamed Ismail has been appointed as a National List MP by the All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) to fill the vacancy created following the resignation of Mohamed Navavi.

M.H.M Navavi, a member of the All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) led by Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, had resigned on May 23 to make way for another party member representing a different district to enter Parliament.

Mohamed Ismail will be sworn into the United National Front (UNF) National List parliamentary seat assigned to the ACMC.