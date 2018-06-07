Discussion on development of local dairy industry

Discussion on development of local dairy industry

June 7, 2018   08:38 am

-

A meeting was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, regarding development of the local dairy industry and consumption. 

This discussion on uplifting local liquid milk production in the country was held yesterday (06) in parallel to the Grama Shakthi entrepreneurship promotion programme, the President’s Media Division said.

Minister of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economic Affairs Vijith Vijayamuni Soysa, Secretary of Ministry of Rural Economic Affairs Mr. D.K.R.Ekanayake, Coordinating Secretary to the President Mr. Shiral Lakthilaka, Chairmen of National Livestock Development Board Mr.K Muthuvinayagam and other participants were present in this event.

