Police have arrested Yasodha Range Bandara, the son of State Minister Palitha Range Bandara, over the offences of drunk driving and misuse of public property.

He has been arrested while admitted in the Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital following a motor accident on Wednesday (6), the Police Spokesman said.

The Chairman of the Puttalam Pradeshiya Sabha and Yasodha Range Bandara, 25, were injured when the vehicle driven by the latter had lost control and crashed into a house in the Kottapitiya junction, on the Chilaw-Puttalam road.

The incident had occurred at around 12.50 am on Wednesday (6) while they were both admitted to the Chilaw Hospital afterwards. The house and cab were severely damaged due to the accident.

A double cab, belonging to the Ministry of Irrigation, was involved in teh accident while it was later reported that the state minister’s son had been under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Arachchikattuwa Police had launched an investigation into the incident.

Chilaw Magistrate and District Court Judge yesterday ordered the Arachchikattuwa Police to arrest Yashoda Range Bandara and Puttalam Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Anjana Sandaruwan.